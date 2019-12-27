SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.83

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.83 and last traded at $55.59, with a volume of 285439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7069 dividend. This represents a $8.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,672,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 174,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $511,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

