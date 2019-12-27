Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 28th total of 7,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 976,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

In other news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $56,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.58. 7,622,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

