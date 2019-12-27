Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 214.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPPI. Guggenheim cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $3.50 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $970.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.63.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $56,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $106,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 218.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.