Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8,375.52

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8,375.52 and traded as high as $9,100.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at $9,055.00, with a volume of 15,474 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPX. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas increased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,262.73 ($108.69).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,729.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,381.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.