Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.26. Spire reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Spire by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 512,346 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 91.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,194,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 25.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,564,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Spire by 1,408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 111,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 103,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Spire by 6.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,618,000 after buying an additional 78,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR stock opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. Spire has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.24. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

