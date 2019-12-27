Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 29,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,337,221 shares.The stock last traded at $25.71 and had previously closed at $25.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stars Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 350,269 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stars Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 3,449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 46,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 187,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG)

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

