Stars Group (TSE:TSGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.53

Shares of Stars Group Inc (TSE:TSGI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$33.53 and last traded at C$33.47, with a volume of 13470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.30.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stars Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get Stars Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.58.

About Stars Group (TSE:TSGI)

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.