State Street Corp Acquires 7,893 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Systemax were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Systemax by 19.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Systemax during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,032,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,875. 67.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $966.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.11. Systemax Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Systemax had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYX. Zacks Investment Research raised Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

