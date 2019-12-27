State Street Corp Acquires 80,643 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,643 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Luxfer by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $502.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.13. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

