State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

State Street Corp raised its position in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,672,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,463 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in ORBCOMM by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 915.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 579,784 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,641,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 194,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Eisenberg acquired 18,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $81,360.00. Also, Director John E. Major acquired 20,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,953.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ORBCOMM Inc has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.43 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. ORBCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORBC shares. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

