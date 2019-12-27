State Street Corp Buys 26,515 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter worth $221,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 114.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter worth $205,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $622,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,103.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 795,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,780,150 in the last ninety days. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXNX stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $769.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,530.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 555.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

