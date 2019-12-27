State Street Corp Buys 35,754 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAXR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.28.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $841.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -1.38%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

