State Street Corp Buys 8,057 Shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 5,751.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,252 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRC opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. Tejon Ranch has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $425.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc bought 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $33,558.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,047,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,640.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $98,532.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,698,623 shares in the company, valued at $58,808,105.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $153,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

