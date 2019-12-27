State Street Corp Grows Stake in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $686.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.89. B. Riley Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 27.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on RILY. BidaskClub downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

