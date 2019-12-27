State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,185,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Timkensteel were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMST. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 2,789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Timkensteel by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timkensteel by 25.2% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Timkensteel in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Timkensteel during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 2.50. Timkensteel Corp has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMST shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Timkensteel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Timkensteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

