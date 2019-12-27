State Street Corp Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Eidos Therapeutics were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $828,750.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $177,400.00. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,550 over the last three months. 70.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.00, a quick ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $66.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of -0.86.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

