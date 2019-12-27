State Street Corp Has $8.63 Million Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,624 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $832,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,040,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,748,137.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

SLP stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10 and a beta of -0.37.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SLP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.