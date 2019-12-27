State Street Corp Has $8.67 Million Holdings in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Twin River Worldwide were worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRWH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 3,889.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 1,224.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 821,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after purchasing an additional 759,178 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $4,819,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $3,242,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

TRWH opened at $26.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.55 million. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

