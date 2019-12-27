State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB)

State Street Corp increased its position in American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in American National BankShares were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American National BankShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 163,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of American National BankShares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

AMNB stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $441.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.07. American National BankShares Inc has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. American National BankShares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American National BankShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

