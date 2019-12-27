State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DSP Group by 379.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DSP Group by 2,729.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 293,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 283,580 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 473.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,712 shares in the company, valued at $631,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSPG. ValuEngine cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DSP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DSP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG opened at $15.62 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $356.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.72.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

