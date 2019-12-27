State Street Corp Lowers Position in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,546,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,299,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,024,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,623,000 after purchasing an additional 946,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,057,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after buying an additional 281,632 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,487,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 81,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in United Microelectronics by 118.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,290,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,082 shares during the period. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. United Microelectronics Corp has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

