State Street Corp Purchases 157,947 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ITCI. ValuEngine cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.19.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $55,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.