State Street Corp Purchases 19,721 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

State Street Corp increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $692.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

