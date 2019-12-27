State Street Corp Purchases 2,443 Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,209 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 770,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CNB Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 72.3% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 86,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in CNB Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 156,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCNE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $32.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.97.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

