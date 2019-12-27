State Street Corp Purchases 24,457 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

State Street Corp increased its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Invacare were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invacare in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Invacare alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVC. ValuEngine lowered Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.81 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.79%.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.