State Street Corp Purchases 694 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

State Street Corp grew its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 253.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 114,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 82,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 24.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 54,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE MLR opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $430.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.47 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

