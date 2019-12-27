State Street Corp Purchases 6,982 Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Rosetta Stone were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RST. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 244.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 237.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rosetta Stone by 46.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Rosetta Stone from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE RST opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $435.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.20. Rosetta Stone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

