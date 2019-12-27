State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,899,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Corindus Vascular Robotics were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 1,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 293.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 578,414 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 578.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 191,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CVRS opened at $4.27 on Friday. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Profile

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for coronary and peripheral interventional procedures.

