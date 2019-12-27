State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

State Street Corp grew its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Winmark were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Winmark by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Winmark by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Winmark by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

WINA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Winmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Winmark stock opened at $196.18 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $152.70 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.23.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 289.84% and a net margin of 43.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.41, for a total value of $719,700.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,260,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,960. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

