State Street Corp Sells 19,880 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,049,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,880 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 92.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 76,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 30.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 58.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Daktronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAKT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 0.90. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $8.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Daktronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

