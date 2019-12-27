State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,242,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Briggs & Stratton were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 408.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 445,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after buying an additional 352,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Briggs & Stratton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Briggs & Stratton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 1,479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 173,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 162,754 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of BGG opened at $5.84 on Friday. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.50%.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

