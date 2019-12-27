StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

GASS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered StealthGas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded StealthGas from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $144.05 million, a P/E ratio of 119.67 and a beta of 1.54. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 604,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

