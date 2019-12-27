Stellar (XLM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $188.44 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Kucoin, Gate.io and Stellarport. Stellar has a market capitalization of $931.77 million and $188.44 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00181989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.01240449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026087 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119813 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,779,554 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CEX.IO, Stellarport, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Bitbns, Exmo, Koineks, Kraken, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, CryptoMarket, Binance, Upbit, Koinex, Poloniex, Stronghold, Bitfinex, Exrates, Ovis, Huobi, RippleFox, HitBTC, ABCC, BitMart, Cryptomate, Liquid, BCEX, Indodax, Kuna, Kryptono, OKEx, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, C2CX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

