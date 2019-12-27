Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $262.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post sales of $262.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.65 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $269.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STL. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

STL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,143. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.38. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 93.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,696,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,666,000 after buying an additional 1,787,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,365,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,895 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 66.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,047,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 418,948 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1,356.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 253,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 236,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

