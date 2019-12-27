Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,588 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 17.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,289,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $70,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,118 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 82,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 151,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.