Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 257 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 404% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 put options.

NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $16.56. 35,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,189. The stock has a market cap of $863.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.04. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.