STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) will post $8.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.58 million to $9.61 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $31.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $34.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.18 million, with estimates ranging from $33.57 million to $41.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.74%.

SSKN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSKN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,729. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.43.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.