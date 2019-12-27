Strix Group (LON:KETL) Hits New 12-Month High at $200.00

Strix Group PLC (LON:KETL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 195.60 ($2.57), with a volume of 48389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.63).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.76) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Strix Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.64 million and a P/E ratio of 17.94.

About Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.