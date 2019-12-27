SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDE. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:SNDE opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

