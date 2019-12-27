SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price objective on SunPower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. SunPower has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.19.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 71,894 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 255.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 31.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 96,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 36,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

