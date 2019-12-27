Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,243,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,078,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,336,000 after purchasing an additional 370,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 72.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,259,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,641,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,636,000 after purchasing an additional 144,170 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. 103,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,337. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.92%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

