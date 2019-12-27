Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) PT Raised to $36.00

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Maxim Group to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

SMCI stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

