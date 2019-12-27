Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the November 28th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 486,940 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 323.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Surface Oncology stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a negative net margin of 176.50%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SURF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.