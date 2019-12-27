TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.73.

TAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 98.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 49,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $936.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

