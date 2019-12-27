Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Up 82.4% in December

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the November 28th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tantech stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Get Tantech alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tantech stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Tantech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.