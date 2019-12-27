Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Short Interest Down 23.2% in December

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the November 28th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TENB stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tenable has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Tenable had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

In other news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,000.00. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $34,620.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,838,589.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,073 shares of company stock worth $2,788,440. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

