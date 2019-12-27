The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have commented on HCKT. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after buying an additional 466,793 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,636,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 650,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $469.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.45%. The Hackett Group’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.96%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

