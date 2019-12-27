The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WU. TheStreet cut shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $20.50 target price on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE:WU opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Western Union has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,402 shares of company stock worth $1,314,093. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in The Western Union by 173.5% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 24,588,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599,240 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 185.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,421,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 17,454.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,678 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in The Western Union by 267.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,955,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,384 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in The Western Union by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,327 shares during the period.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

