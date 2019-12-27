TheStreet Lowers Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

FC opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $477.21 million, a P/E ratio of -482.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $41.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3,847.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth about $2,387,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.