Thingschain Hits Market Cap of $9,836.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 25.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $9,836.00 and $2,668.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 68.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00063479 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085874 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00073784 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,267.97 or 0.99638203 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.